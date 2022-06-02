Over 500 runners and walkers gathered on Saturday, May 28 for the annual Kick-Off to Summer Run held by the Tri-Cities YMCA and presented by Team Grand Haven Custom Molding. The challenging, yet beautiful 5K course took participants along Harbor Drive, past Grand Haven State Park, up Lake Avenue, through Duncan Woods & city neighborhoods and finished at the YMCA.
“We were delighted with the number of people who turned out this year to run the races and support the Y,” race director Kelly Haracourt said.
