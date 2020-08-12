FRUITPORT — A change of conference could serve as a breath of fresh air for Fruitport football this fall.
After a difficult 1-8 season in 2018, the Trojans battled to within a game of playoff qualification last year, losing their final game to Mona Shores to finish 4-5.
Now, head coach Nate Smith has his eyes on a playoff berth while Fruitport moves to a reworked O-K Blue.
“We know things are kind of uncertain,” Smith said after practice Wednesday. “So we’re trying to keep our goal out in front of us. We’re preparing like we’re going to play Kenowa Hills on Aug. 27, and getting ready for that.”
A smaller senior class has plenty of leaders, with linebacker Zech Richardson and quarterback Tyler Zimmerman showing improvement in the second half of last season despite playing through injuries.
“We’re laser-focused,” Richardson said of his fellow seniors. “It’s a new conference, all this extra stuff to deal with, with COVID, we get a feeling not a lot of teams are working like we’re going to.”
Richardson was productive in the later stages of 2019 after an injury limited participation early on.
“I had a choice between playing more on defense or going back to being involved on offense,” Richardson said. “Once I got back fully healed and involved, it just let me drive all my anger on offense so I could focus in on defense.”
Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will have just over 30 players, so Wednesday’s practice was combined without helmets. After running a handful of full-sized plays, the group finished the 82-degree day with a ‘county fair’ of different conditioning drills. By the time it all wrapped up, Smith told his players he’d seen one of the best practices of his tenure.
It’s now Smith’s third year in charge, and he’s impressed with what he’s seen, albeit without helmets or pads.
“We had great effort and great energy all the way through,” Smith said. “Guys are starting to feed off each other and there’s a genuine desire to see each other get better.”
For the Trojans’ seniors, they’ve also been impressed with what they’ve seen from players new to the varsity level.
“Cody Nash is an upcoming sophomore who’s had to fill in,” Zimmerman said. Safety Landon Doctor has missed the first couple days of practice with an ankle injury. “He’s filled the role very well, he’s athletic and he’s gonna do some big things for us this year.”
The changed O-K Blue competition should give Fruitport the chance to compete in all of its contests. Gone are state powerhouses Muskegon and Mona Shores. The Sailors won the Division 2 state title, the Big Reds lost in the Division 3 final while handing the Trojans losses.
In their place are teams new to Fruitport’s schedule – the Trojans have never faced Hudsonville Unity Christian, Holland Christian or Allendale and haven’t played Hamilton since 2004. The last time Fruitport faced Grand Rapids West Catholic was 1977 – a 12-6 loss for the Trojans, for those interested.
“It doesn’t really matter who we play,” Zimmerman said. “It’s about us, if our team isn’t preparing during the week or not doing what we’re supposed to, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing. It’s us against each other, if we prepare, we’re going to be fine come Friday night.”
The Tribune asked Smith three questions about how he’s feeling during the opening week of fall practice:
Who will your impact players be?
Smith: “Blake Haight is going to really stand out and do a good job for us this year. Landon Doctor is a three-year starter for us, his physical transformation in the weight room has been incredible, he’s done a phenomenal job.”
With both rosters hovering around 30 to 35 players, what’s your focus during these first few practices?
Smith: “Part of it is just our philosophy. The way we as coaches work together, we’re seeing the benefit of it with our juniors. They’re stepping in after playing junior varsity last year and not missing a beat. They know our style and how we coach.
“Each coach is different, some motivate one way, others a different way. We eliminate that by coaching together all the time.”
What are you trying to teach your team away from the game of football this year?
Smith: “For us, we focus on three things: pursuing arete, it’s Greek, it means excellence and purpose. Having a great day-to-day and getting to that max effort. Winning from within is another, inner strength as a team, that’s where it all stats. The last one, we talk about never quitting. Even in success, there’s time to move on and keep going.
“At the end of all of it, it’s about taking ownership of what they’re doing. Not to sit and wait that they could do it, about getting it done.”
The Trojans’ first game is scheduled for Aug. 27 – a road game against Kenowa Hills, followed up by a Sept. 3 game at Cadillac and a home opener on Sept. 11 against Grand Rapids West Catholic.
