FRUITPORT – The Trojans hosted the Muskegon Big Reds at home Wednesday night. Fruitport jumped on their opponent early and once they did they never looked back winning 14-0 in the first half.
“It gave everybody an opportunity to get involved. I felt mentally it was a good thing to take a step,” Fruitport head coach Dan Hazekamp said. “We’ll see Muskegon in a couple weeks in districts and we want to continue to build. This is an opponent, they are growing and continuing to get better. Our goal is to focus on us and continue to build.”
Cody Mayette opened up scoring for the Trojans with three consecutive goals to begin the match. All of which coming within the first seven minutes. Three minutes after Mayette’s hat trick, Logan Manciu made his impression on the game scoring off an assist from teammate Bryce Lanore. Ryan Laus followed that up with a steal and a goal to bring the match to five to zero.
Less than a minute later, Manciu scored again this time the pass came from Christian Swaitek. With 20:12 remaining in the first half, Lanore scored his only goal for the match. A corner kick from the foot of Henry Swartz set up teammate Ethan Selle for his lone goal of the match. After the corner kick goal, the Trojans went on a scoring frenzy.
From 8:46 to 5:07 the remaining goals were scored by the Trojans. Kaleb Krueger scored first, followed by a goal from Henry Swartz, Swaitek added a pair of goals back to back, Kolton Woods found the back of the net and scoring the final goal of the match was Manciu, giving him the team’s second hat trick.
The Trojans play Kenowa Hills at home on Thursday and move on to play Jenison on Saturday in their last two games before districts begin.
“I think they are huge. Kenowa is a team that got us when we went to their place. I know that all of us have had this one circled on the calendar coming into tomorrow,” Hazekamp said about the importance of the next two games. “We want to make sure that we show up and play better than last time around. Jenison is a really, really good team and there are good teams in our district. We want to make sure that we are playing at the highest level possible and they’ll be a good measuring stick to see where we are at.”
