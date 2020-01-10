FRUITPORT — The Fruitport girls put forth an impressive defensive effort in Friday’s 33-22 win over Kenowa Hills.
“I was happy at halftime with our defensive effort even though we had two defensive mistakes where we gave them layups,” Fruitport head coach Bob German said. “We were in foul trouble, so we made the decision that we were going to the zone. We switched looked really good in the zone. We held them to tough shots or no shots and I was happy with that.”
Ellie Fisher set the tone early scoring six of her 13 points in the quarter. The Trojans were strong in the first leading 12-6 at its conclusion. The offense was slowed down in the second quarter.
The only points scored were a pair of free throws from Kennah VerMerris and a layup by Andi Quasebarth. Fruitport was outscored 8-4 in the second, but still carried a 16-14 lead into the half.
The Trojans switched up their defense at halftime and came out in a 2-3 zone. The zone was very effective as Kenowa Hills only scored two points in the third. Fruitport scored 10 in the quarter behind four points from Fisher and three from Sydney Bol. The Trojans led 26-16 after three.
Fruitport scored seven points in the final quarter. Quasebarth scored four and Fisher scored three. Kenowa Hills picked up six points of their own, but it wasn’t enough to bring them back and Fruitport picked up their first conference win of the season.
Fisher scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Quasebarth was the second leading scorer with nine and Sydney Bol had five points and four steals for the suffocating Fruitport defense.
Fruitport hosts Grand Rapids Union on Tuesday for more O-K Black action.
“I think we had gone at least one year without a conference win,” German said. “It’s huge. Getting the conference like that helps us kind of get that monkey off of our back.”
