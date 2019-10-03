FRUITPORT – The Trojans hosted Spring Lake and Whitehall for their tri match Thursday night. Whitehall came away 2-0, Fruitport went 1-1 and Spring Lake came away 0-2. The three teams battled all night long starting with the match between the Trojans and the Vikings.
Fruitport came out of the gates sluggish and fell behind in set one against Whitehall, but after a pair of timeouts the Trojans went on a run led by Ellie Fisher to win the first set 25-18.
The next two were much closer and both came down to the wire, but the Trojans were unable to finish the match and dropped set two 27-25 and set three 15-13.
“We have been really working on getting into that second and third set,” Fruitport head coach Nicole Bayle said. “It was a major challenge for us last Saturday and we’ve been working hard on putting two games together. We’re still taking step forward in being really good at that.”
The Lakers began their night with a match against Whitehall as well. Much like the Trojans, the Lakers fell behind early in the first set, but fought their way back into it. The Lakers were unable to make up the deficit and dropped the set 25-17. The second set was back and forth throughout and ended with Whitehall squeaking out a win 26-24.
“We really just need to work on our consistency. We have moments of really, really great stuff and then we have moments where we show some real inexperience,” Spring Lake head coach Cassidy Hazekamp said.
The final match of the night was between rivals Fruitport and Spring Lake. Like the other matches, the teams battled and played very close sets, but the Trojans won set one 25-23 and secured the match victory with a 25-19 set two.
“I think our offense is improving. At the beginning of the season we were only averaging five or six kills per set, only scoring five or six points on our offense. Trying to increase the amount of kills and offense we have is something we’ve really been working hard on,” Bayle said. “Our setters made some really good decision. Jesse Paquin had some had a little trouble in the first match and bounced back in the second. I love seeing that maturity in kids.”
Although the result wasn’t what the Lakers hoped for, they still have positive things to build on.
“I thought our middles did a better job with quick transition stuff and taking care of the ball in the middle. Our left sides did a nice job, they still need to work on taking care of balls. They do a good job of just getting in and we need some attackers to put the ball away for us. I thought our defense was scrappy. We tend to give up on a lot of things and I thought tonight was a hard fought battle.” Hazekamp said.
Ellie Fisher paced the the Fruitport offense with 16 kills in the two matches. Sydney Bol and Erika Burgess came in behind Fisher with nine and seven kills. Paquin finished with three aces, while teammates Kennadi Dykstra, Brooke Sieplinga and Jenna VanderVelde all had two. VanderVelde and Paquin did most of the passing having 22 and 28 assists.
Defensively, Fisher led with six blocks and Sieplinga finished with three. Makayla Lillmars and Bol each added two to the team's total. Dykstra, Bol and Madalyn Fett had the most digs for the Trojans 29, 21 and 19.
For the Lakers, Alicia Mumby and Lily Garrison were the best scorers around the net with 12 and nine kills. Abbi Perkins was the leader in blocks with three. Kendra Kieft and Taylor Estep were the anchors of the back row defense tallying 18 and 16 digs. Kyla Kobylak had 33 assists in the two matches.
The Trojans play next Tuesday at Kenowa Hills in O-K Black action and Spring Lake is back on the court Saturday at the Hudsonville Invitational.
