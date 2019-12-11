The results from last night's prep basketball action, as a handful of boys teams got their seasons underway:
FRUITPORT
Boys: Montague defeated the Trojans in the season opener for Steve Erny's team, 67-58. Gavin Fisher led Fruitport in scoring with 19 points, while Luke Mitchell added 14. Marcelo Conklin and Logan Manciu added 9 and 8 respectively.
Fruitport will host local rivals Spring Lake on Friday night, with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN
Boys: WMC started their season at Muskegon Oakridge on Tuesday, and cruised to a 70-27 victory. Defensive pressure held Oakridge to just 9 first-half points.
"We came out with a tremendous amount of energy and enthusiasm tonight," WMC coach Kurt Gruppen said. Our defense was the key to taking an early lead. That allowed us to get some easy baskets in transition. Our effort in all facets of the game was fun to watch."
The Warriors were led by Kellen Mitchell, who led the way with 25 points while Owen Varnado added 17. They'll travel to Orchard View on Friday night.
Junior varsity: WMC lost to Oakridge 37-32.
Girls: WMC was down by 11 with three minutes remaining and cut Zeeland East's lead to two, but lost 48-44.
"Zeeland played physical basketball and did a tremendous job getting us out of our offense," WMC coach Jeremy Goorman said. "We had 27 turnovers and we still hung tight with them."
Taylor Folkema led the Warriors with 17 points and 7 rebounds, while Greta VanderHeide added 9 points. Kyla Wiersema added 6 points and 10 rebounds.
After Folkema went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, Kayla Johnson hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to cut the lead to 46-44 Zeeland East before a pair of free throws.
