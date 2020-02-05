Grand HavenBasketball: The girls basketball team traveled to Ludington Tuesday night and took home a hard fought 46-44 victory. Grand Haven took a 29-26 lead into the fourth quarter and the game became much more physical. Although they were unable to pull away, the Bucs overcame the physical nature of the game and moved to 8-5. Jolee Houle led the Bucs with 14 points and five assists. Zoe Spoelman scored 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Caydee Constant had 13 points and three steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.