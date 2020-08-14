Try as they might, they just couldn't get it done.
Citing information from health officials and the governor's office, the MHSAA fell in line with college conferences on Friday afternoon, postponing football until the spring of next year.
In a statement from MHSAA's executive director Mark Uyl, the state claimed there were "too much uncertainty and too many unknowns" to have a safe season in the fall.
All the schools wanted was a plan. All the players, coaches and parents wanted was a plan. Now, they got a decision – one that will leave Friday nights empty for the fall.
What this means for fall's other high-risk sports is difficult to assess. What the MHSAA has got right so far is that every sport should be handled differently. The nature of individual sports such as cross country, golf or tennis is different from that of sports with contact such as soccer or indoor facilities such as volleyball and swimming.
The question surrounding competition is about travel and spread between multiple communities of players and fans. So far, that hasn't been cited by the MHSAA as a major reason to worry, so let's just assume that the rules they've placed on the maximum number of teams at a game site are adequate.
Here's a handful of options that we could see the MHSAA pick from by Thursday, sorted by how likely they are:
- A delayed rollout for high-risk sports.
What the state could choose to do is opt to limit seasons for boys soccer, swimming and volleyball to conference games only, keeping some travel down and starting the season a touch later.
If they determine that having seasons finish before flu season is vital, they could see those seasons start as scheduled with the changes made. That might also be prudent given that epidemiologists have suggested another spike in COVID-19 cases around that time.
Basketball practice for girls starts in early November, and most winter sports start soon after. Keeping the schedule tight would be a new challenge if games are pushed back too far, even if state tournaments aren't happening.
For the rest of the fall calendar, they could also see a conference-centric schedule, with many of the large tournaments already canceled. For indoor sports like swim and dive and volleyball, they've been tough to project so far – with practices happening outside where possible.
- Let everything start as scheduled and what happens, happens.
I'm not suggesting it, but parents and players seem to be willing to do what they can to limit the spread of the virus as long as they get to play. With many schools offering split plans with occasional in-person classes and the rest online, the desire seems to be on keeping as much of the "normal" school-year experience as possible.
Attendance would be limited at both indoor events and outdoor contests with spectators, and benches, coaches and officials will be masked up, but athletic officials would try to keep as much of a normal schedule as they can.
- Indoor sports get the axe – lower-risk sports are in.
Only a little bit more believable than...
- Fall sports are completely canceled.
There is significant public pressure on the state to allow at least some participation from schools, especially after Friday's news. Seniors would be denied back-to-back sport seasons, a major mental double-whammy.
Fruitport football coach Nate Smith wanted to stand up for his players when he heard the news.
"This is the "why" @MHSAA offers?" he said on Twitter. "That may be good enough for them, but I will NEVER let one of our players give up because of uncertainty or unknown."
Plus, they're not the decision-makers, but staffs and schools want to play. That message might be what makes the state decide to see what works.
