With the high-school basketball season coming to a premature close, postseason awards were announced throughout the week.
Grand Haven had two players receive all-state honors, as seniors Owen Ross and Jolee Houle were named among the honorable mention in their respective classes.
Fruitport had junior Gavin Fisher receive an honorable mention nod as well in Division 2, with Western Michigan Christian’s Kellen Mitchell earning an honorable mention award in Division 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.