While neither of their teams were able to put together the rounds needed to qualify, a pair of area golfers were able to secure a place in next week's state final golf tournaments thanks to their individual scores.
Grand Haven sophomore Caydee Constant and Spring Lake senior Phoebe Saunders finished among the top individuals in their region, which was enough for the pair to earn their way into the Division 1 and 2 state finals.
Saunders finished second in the Division 3, Region 13 tournament at Big Rapids yesterday, which would have been good enough to qualify regardless of the Lakers' performance. Spring Lake finished fifth in the region, 18 shots back of third-place Coopersville. Saunders' score of 79 was two shots back of Big Rapids' Lauren Posey for the regional victory. The round was also a personal-best for the senior.
Saunders will play the Division 3 state finals at The Meadows G.C. on the campus of Grand Valley State.
Constant finished three shots ahead of her sister, senior Camryn, with a 91 at the Division 1, Region 1 final at Blythefield Country Club in Rockford. That score was good enough for fourth on the day.
The top-three individuals are usually the qualifiers, but the state meet will also include the next-best scorers if an individual is on a top-three team. A winning 71 from Traverse City West's Anci Dy meant that the Titans finished first in the region, and Constant was able to fill the last qualifying place.
Grand Haven finished sixth with a team total of 411, 20 strokes behind third-place Hudsonville. Constant will head to East Lansing to play on the Forest Akers West, one of two courses at Michigan State. Both finals will take place on Oct. 18-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.