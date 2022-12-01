Michigan Corum

Michigan running back Blake Corum motions to a fellow volunteer during a turkey dinner giveaway event outside a school in Ypsilanti on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

 AP photo / Mike Householder

Michigan running back Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the postseason, a source confirmed to The Detroit News

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com was the first to report the news on Thursday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.