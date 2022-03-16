INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan will open the NCAA Tournament without its starting point guard.
DeVante’ Jones did not travel with the team to Indianapolis, a team spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday morning, and he will not play in the opener against Colorado State on Thursday. The spokesman said it is possible Jones could travel for a potential second-round game on Saturday. Jones suffered a concussion in practice at some point since Michigan’s final game of the Big Ten Tournament, last Thursday against Indiana.
Michigan, an 11 seed in the South Region, opens the NCAA Tournament on Thursday at 12:15 p.m. against 6 seed Colorado State. The winner will advance to the second round to face either 3 seed Tennessee or 14 seed Longwood.
Freshman Frankie Collins would be in line to make his first career start in Jones’ place.
Jones, who has started all 31 games this season, leads Michigan with 4.6 assists per game and is third with 10.7 points. He transferred to Michigan this past spring after spending the previous four seasons at Coastal Carolina, where he never reached the NCAA Tournament.
Collins, meanwhile, has appeared in 28 games, averaging 9.6 minutes in those contests. He’s averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 assists.
