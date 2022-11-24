FRUITPORT — Returning players on Fruitport's varsity girls basketball team are frank and honest about how much fun last year was.
At some points, not very much.
"We were just too nice last year," senior Auebre Johnson said. "We're all friends out here, but we needed to get more competitive, because last year just was not good."
The Trojans earned just one win during 2021-22 – a six-point road win over Coopersville in mid-February. The pair split against each other, but lost every other OK Blue game, and the Trojans' 1-20 mark is one new coach Brian Packard is eager to wipe clean.
"I'm super excited about what the future holds," Packard said. "The girls have been working hard so far, we're continuing to make it fun for them. It might be a tough season again but it's a good group of girls here."
Packard is a familiar face across Trojan basketball's recent history. He started out coaching different levels of boys teams nearly a decade ago before spending the last three years on former coach Bob German's staff as an assistant.
There's a few things Packard eventually wants for his teams, but his biggest task in year one will center around the team's mindset as much as their play on the court.
"The goal for this year is to get a little more physical and make it so that other teams don't want to face us," Packard said. "When other teams show up, we want them to know it's not the same old Fruitport they can just roll over. West Catholic wanted to score 100 on us last year, and we didn't have the mentality to not let that happen."
To change that, the new roster is focused on raising their standard during practice days, and through a week, they're starting to see some good things before their season starts by hosting Holland on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
"It's definitely been more intense," senior Mikayla Belasco said of the team's preseason practices. "We want to play faster and stronger than we did last year, so we've been focusing on ways to do that, attacking the basket a little more on offense."
The team's returners will be counted on for sizable contributions. Trojans in the frontcourt won't necessarily tower over their OK Blue opponents, but players like Johnson and Belasco have the size and speed to be flexible at both ends of the court, guarding taller players if needed. Those two, along with senior Sadie Norwood, will play their third year of varsity basketball this winter.
Junior Ashton Olson will likely take over point guard duties as a handful of graduated seniors step aside, and there's already some positivity brewing around juniors Rhiannon Raleigh and Jorja Blackmer as scoring options.
Beyond that, things will be largely in the hands of new faces, so Packard's goal is to keep things simple and run fewer plays. It sounds a little backwards, but it's already making sense to both players and coaches.
"It's a lot of going with the flow," Olson said. "There's no one direct thing to do, and the goal is to not just play like a robot who's running the play."
The goal according to Packard is to take opportunities when they arise on the attacking end. If the Trojans can start to create their own shots, they'll improve on the 23 points a game they scored last season.
"You can kill your offense by slowing the ball down, and if you don't have the skill level to execute plays, then turnovers creep in," Packard said. "We want to stop handing layups to other teams, get a chance to set up our own defense and get some stops of our own."
Intensity, scoring and a workmanlike attitude are the keys heading into December, and the plan is to see a few more smiles on Trojan faces heading into February and March.
"Teams aren't expecting us to be good at anything," Olson said. "It's important for us to show people we're not last year's team, we can really improve pretty much everywhere."
After the Holland opener next Tuesday, the Trojans head to Zeeland East on Friday, Dec. 2 before a four-game homestand that includes a rivalry clash with nearby Fruitport Calvary Christian on Dec. 6. Their first OK Blue contest is a home game with Holland Christian on Friday, Jan. 6.
