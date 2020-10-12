Vladislav Namestnikov has memories of being in the Detroit Red Wings’ locker room with his uncle, and has autographed hockey cards of those Stanley Cup-winning teams somewhere in his house.
Namestnikov moved to the Detroit area when he was four years old, which united him with his mother’s brother, Slava Kozlov. A year later, Namestnikov watched the Wings win the Stanley Cup. His love for the Wings never faded; when he was drafted at 27th overall in 2011 by the Tampa Bay Lightning, he already had history with the general manager at the time, one Steve Yzerman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.