The scores and results from Wednesday's prep sports:
SPRING LAKE
Golf: On the second of back-to-back O-K Blue Jamborees, the Lakers' varsity team finished fourth on Wednesday. Phoebe Saunders was the lowest individual player at the event, shooting a 37. Kassidy Vanover was next-best with a 47, while Kat Galloway finished with a 51. Both Kelsey Megley and Kayden Fritsche shot a 52.
Tennis: The Lakers got back on track after a small losing streak on Wednesday afternoon, beating Kelloggsville 8-0. 2-singles player Callum Saxe and the 3-doubles team of Ian Brown and Alex Mathew won their matches without dropping a game, while the rest of the team won their sets 6-1 or 6-0 for an impressive team performance.
Spring Lake will play in the Holland Quad on Saturday.
