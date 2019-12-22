On the last weekend before winter break, the area's teams got their final games in before the holiday. Results and scores from the weekend's contests:
Girls basketball
Fruitport saw their undefeated start to the season come to a close against Sparta on Friday night as the Trojans lost 47-30.
The Trojans had both Bol sisters out of town, and it led to a slow start offensively as Sparta led 27-6 at halftime. Ellie Fisher led the Trojans with nine points and 13 rebounds, while Andi Quasebarth added eight points. Kennah VerMerris picked up six points and added three assists.
Fruitport will be off until the new year, with a Jan. 7 home game against Whitehall up next.
Western Michigan Christian traveled to Ludington, where the Warriors held a first-quarter lead before falling 35-23. WMC scored just two points in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors were paced by Kyla Wiersema with 12 points and eight rebounds while Taylor Folkema added seven, all in the first quarter. Maddie Wiersema pulled down 10 rebounds while Folkema had nine boards.
"Ludington did a tremendous job taking us out of our offense after the first quarter," WMC coach Jeremy Goorman said. "They applied pressure all game and it wore us down. We played hard on the defensive end of the court and that kept us in the game."
The junior varsity team lost to Ludington 62-35. Libby Mast led WMC with 16 points and Lindsay Lofquist added 12 for the Warriors.
Boys basketball
Western Michigan Christian got within eight points in the third quarter at Ludington, but lost 55-44.
"Give Ludington credit as they were able to slow our offense down with solid defense," WMC head coach Kurt Gruppen said. The Warriors were led by Kellen Mitchell with 17 points while Owen Varnado had 12. "Although this is a tough conference loss, we learned a lot about our team today."
Hockey
Grand Haven-Spring Lake lost their weekend series of games on Friday and Saturday. Against Grand Rapids Christian on Friday night, the Bucs were tied after the first period before falling 6-2. Evan Yasick and Cooper Fox scored the pair of goals.
On Saturday, the Bucs were shut out by Forest Hills Northern in a 3-0 defeat. Grand Haven will be off until the new year, when they play as the road team against Mona Shores at Lakeshore Sports Centre.
Boys swimming
Both Grand Haven and Spring Lake were in Holland on Saturday for the West Michigan Relays, where 16 teams competed. Grand Haven finished fifth with 244 points, while West Ottawa and East Grand Rapids finished 1-2. Spring Lake finished 14th with 126 points while remaining competitive throughout the day.
The Bucs' best results of the day came in the 200 freestyle relay. The third-place swim for Grand Haven was a 1:29.95 from Thomas MacDonald, Jack Timmer, Carter Brown and Michael MacDonald.
In the 400 medley relay, Grand Haven secured a fourth-place finish with a 3:47.16 from the team of Brown, Thomas MacDonald, Alec Korecki and Michael MacDonald.
There was another fourth-place finish in the 200 butterfly relay, an event not used in an official meet. The same foursome from the medley relay swam a 1:41.4.
Spring Lake's best event was the 200 medley relay, where they finished fifth. Joey Wachter, Jake Fisher, Luke Zuelke and KJ Losee swam a 1:46.37. There was also a fifth-place finish in the 400 medley relay, where Wachter, Losee, Charles Brown and Matthew Marshall finished in 4:06.6.
Both teams will compete again after the new year.
