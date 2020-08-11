After two years of success, Spring Lake football is hoping for a chance to continue that momentum this fall.
That’s why proper social distancing and spacing are as important to the staff as the right stance or tackling form.
“Our mentality is that we get to practice today,” Laker head coach Dan Start said at practice Tuesday. “We’ll take tomorrow as tomorrow and go about it that way. There’s really no other way we can do it, the rest of it isn’t what we can worry about.”
The Lakers are taking advantage of all available space, with cones set up six feet apart to encourage social distancing during water breaks and at 13 or 14-minute intervals. If there’s going to be a season, every school will have to do its part.
If any Laker has to do contact tracing for any reason, Start’s confident that what they’re doing will work. Even for high schoolers that naturally want to get close and chat.
“They’re never in close contact for more than 12 or 13 minutes at a time,” Start said. “Everyone’s got their own cone. If we do have an issue, none of our guys will have been in contact with each other for long.”
If they get a chance to take the field, the Lakers will be in search of a third straight playoff berth in a reshaped O-K Blue. If they qualify again this fall, it’ll be a three-year stretch the program hasn’t seen since a four-year streak from 2008 to 2011.
It’ll also happen with a group of players that Start thinks could be his best assembly of talent during his tenure. 2019 was a year of impressive success for the Lakers’ young talent. Its junior varsity basketball team went through their season with an 18-1 record, and with an impressive list of returners, expectations are high.
“We’ve got a lot of talent this year, more than I’ve ever seen,” junior Hunter Throop said. “If we work hard and play as one team, I think we can do pretty good. We usually do a pretty good job of staying apart, we want to have a season and a lot of people do too.”
Despite losing senior quarterback Zach Keyser to Siena Heights University and defensive coordinator Alex Smith to Grand Rapids Christian, the Lakers will return running back and safety Steve Ready, Throop and brother Travis plus a host of versatile players at skill positions.
“It’s obviously different,” senior Sam Sheridan said. “The whole offseason’s been different. But getting to this point, it’s starting to seem a little bit more normal.”
Here are three questions for Start during the Lakers’ first week of practice:
Who will your impact players be this season?
Start: “We’re excited about a bunch of kids. Christian Folkert was a huge dude for us last year, he’s going to be again this year. We’ve got a lot of young kids that we’re excited to see what they can do. Someone like Carter Sable at receiver, he’s tall, has long arms, can run really well. He just doesn’t have the confidence at the varsity level yet.
“We’ve also got couple of smaller slot guys, like Sam Sheridan, that are shifty guys and really good in space. A lot of good dynamics in addition to someone like Steve Ready. Zach Mitchell is going to take over at quarterback, and he’s just so fast that it’s exciting. He has the opportunity to take the bull by the horns and be that leader.”
With defensive coordinator Alex Smith leaving the program in late June, who will replace him?
“Opportunity doesn’t necessarily wait, he had a great opportunity [at Grand Rapids Christian HS], and we’re excited for him. Aaron West is back, he’s filling in for Alex as the defensive coordinator. He was with me my first three years as our offensive line coach.
“He took last year off and I called him. He said ‘Man, I’m glad you called. I thought I was going to do all these great things with my time off, and I didn’t do anything.’ He’s excited to get back in.”
What are you trying to teach the team outside of football this year?
“Controlling what you can control. That’s life. If you spend your whole life trying to get emotionally upset and emotionally invested in things that are outside of your control, you’re going to be miserable.
“Just focusing in on the task at hand and that’s our model this year. Our motto is to see the climb, and we don’t need to see the mountaintop yet. We just need to see that next day’s climb.”
If everything runs as scheduled, Spring Lake starts their season with a home game on Aug. 27 against Muskegon Orchard View. They’d follow that with a trip to Godwin Heights on Sept. 4 before a home game against Hamilton on Sept. 11.
