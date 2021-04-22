The West Michigan Whitecaps released a limited number of single game tickets for May and June on Wednesday.
The Whitecaps will play 24 home games over the course of May and June. Multi-game ticket plan holders have been given priority when determining available seats. Now, individual game tickets can be sold. The number will be very limited. Depending on game date, anywhere from a couple of hundred to a few hundred will be available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.