Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that Michigan’s young athletes will need to undergo once-a-week COVID-19 testing in order to participate in practices and games.
That order goes into effect April 2.
“High school athletes will now be required to get tested before all sport practices and competitions,” Whitmer said during a press conference.
The governor also noted that outdoor stadiums can now host up to 20 percent capacity with certain COVID-19 mitigations, and that people can remove their masks in residential gatherings, if all participants have been vaccinated.
It’s unclear how the testing will be carried out, though it will apply to those ages 13-19 who are involved in sports at the middle and high school levels.
In a Friday Zoom press conference, Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) Executive Director Mark Uyl said the state health department would release more information over the weekend.
High school wrestlers have had mandated weekly testing since their season restarted, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service (MDHHS) used a pilot testing program at the start of the calendar year on athletes playing in fall championships.
The MHSAA was told Friday that the testing capacity is there to meet the requirements of testing all spring sports athletes, who start practices on March 22. Tests will be provided at no cost to the schools or athletes.
“We’ve been very grateful for MDHHS for supplying those tests,” Uyl said. “They’ve been made available free of charge (to schools). When it comes to frequency, we don’t have that answer yet. What will that frequency look like for that last week of our basketball tournament, quarterfinals, semifinals and finals? What will that look like for spring sports athletes? We hope to have more answers early next week.”
While some considered the additional testing a roadblock toward finishing seasons, Uyl noted that the governor’s office and state health department haven’t given coaches, players or parents reason to worry yet.
“We are a roll-up-the-sleeves, get-the-job-done organization,” Uyl said. “Our goal has been three seasons – that’s not going to change for spring.”
The MHSAA was also searching for clarity on mask-wearing during competition in a spring sports calendar with just two contact sports – boys lacrosse and girls soccer.
It’s unclear how the new testing rules will affect recreational and club sports. The Michigan State Youth Soccer Association was expected to provide an update today on what that means for local club soccer players. Practices for the spring season recently began, and competitions are slated to kick off in early April.
The update to stadium capacities will also mean that Comerica Park can open to 20 percent of capacity by the Detroit Tigers’ opening home game. That means 8,200 fans could be in attendance when Cleveland opens the Tigers’ home schedule on April 1.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, outlined some alarming trends in the state’s COVID-19 numbers.
“Our progress with COVID-19 is fragile,” she said. “While we’re making great progress with the vaccination process, what we’re seeing now is very concerning. Data shows we’re going the wrong direction with the key metrics we’re tracking.”
Those include: Case rates are now at 173 cases per million and have been increasing the past four weeks; that number has gone up 77 percent since February. Case increases in all age categories, but the 10-19 age group has seen the largest increase. The percentage of positive tests has risen each of the past four weeks and now stands at 6.2 percent.
“Last week, for the first time since we started tracing outbreaks, those in the K-12 setting exceeded those in long-term care facilities,” Khaldun said. “Many of the outbreaks are related to sports. In January and February, local health departments identified 315 outbreaks associated with clubs, teams and recreational sports. This is concerning.”
