Leonardo da Vinci had the "Mona Lisa." Vincent van Gogh had "The Starry Night." And Josh Uche has the stab-chop.
Uche, the Michigan linebacker whom Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy called one of the most versatile players in this year's NFL draft, said Tuesday he considers rushing the quarterback a form of art.
"I feel like Picasso," Uche said. "Some guys think of it more as a robotic action. They're like, 'OK, on this step I got to do this. I got to work this, then that,' and (it's) very stiff and it doesn't look fluid. It's not a fluid art form. But some guys, it's in their head and it comes naturally."
Uche, who totaled 15.5 sacks in his final two seasons at Michigan, is one of the natural ones.
He grew up terrorizing quarterbacks out of a three-point stance in his native Florida and transitioned to a stand-up pass-rushing outside linebacker at Michigan, where he earned second-team all-Big Ten honors this season.
It was during his days in Ann Arbor, after a talk with ex-Wolverines defensive end Frank Clark, now with the Kansas City Chiefs, that Uche said he started to see pass rushing as something beautiful, an art to be refined rather than a mash of bodies trying to overpower one another on the football field.
"It's not something that can necessarily just be taught. It's just like when you see a pass rusher beat a tackle and get a sack, it's just a beautiful thing to see," Uche said. "It's hard to explain. You just see it happen and it's all in a couple seconds and it's just so much that goes on, so much angles and trajectory, timing."
With so much nuance to the art, he tries to work on his craft whenever possible.
At practice, of course, but also in spare moments talking to reporters -- during Tuesday's Senior Bowl media day, he showed off two of his favorite moves, the stab-chop and a stutter step into a bull rush -- and at home walking around his house.
"I just go to a door and I'm just working a quick little move like that," Uche said, demonstrating a pass-rush move. "It's an art form. A lot of people don't speak very fluently, and I'm constantly working and trying to perfect it."
He said he models his pass-rush moves after NFL stars such as Clark, Dee Ford, Yannick Ngakoue and Von Miller. He called Miller, who has 106 sacks in nine seasons with the Denver Broncos, a "graceful" pass rusher and said he's "trying to emulate my game after his a little bit while incorporating other guys as well."
Although Uche has shined as a pass rusher, scouts will be studying the versatility in his game this week.
He projects as a mid-round pick who'll be asked to play the run, rush the passer and drop into coverage in the NFL, and he said he wants to prove that he can handle running backs and tight ends in one-on-one coverage during practice.
"I get to play football for a little longer and I get to show the coaches that I'm a versatile player," Uche said. "I get to pass rush, I get to meet with a lot of these teams. It's just a beautiful opportunity to boost my stock up."
