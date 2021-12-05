Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. High 37F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..
Tonight
Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Winds increasing overnight. Low 33F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh embraces Michigan running back Hassan Haskins (25) and Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) after Michigan defeated Iowa to win the Big Ten championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 4.
Indianapolis — Much of the conversation last week by college football pundits and talking heads was whether Michigan would have a letdown after finally beating big, bad Ohio State, which had dominated the rivalry the last two decades, including winning the last eight games.
The Wolverines said they stopped thinking about the win over the Buckeyes after 24 hours and turned the focus to Iowa and insisted they would not enter the Big Ten championship distracted by that victory that snapped an eight-game losing streak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.