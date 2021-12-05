Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Cloudy with a mixture of winter precipitation. High 37F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly this evening. Winds increasing overnight. Low 33F. WSW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.