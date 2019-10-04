With Friday football games across the area, there were only a handful of other scores:
Fruitport
Football: The Trojans defeated Kenowa Hills 45-16 to move to 3-2 on the year. Stats were not available at the time of writing.
Western Michigan Christian
Soccer: WMC hosted Leland on Friday night, winning a narrow 1-0 game. Isaiah VanHoeven scored a second-half goal to win the game for the Warriors, who are now 11-2-3 on the season. Head coach David Hulings praised his team's defensive efforts. They will play Muskegon Catholic Central on Tuesday.
Football (Muskegon Catholic Central co-op): The Crusaders defeated Muskegon Heights 49-6, and are now 3-2. Stats from that game were not yet available.
Select O-K football scores
O-K Red: Grand Haven 31, East Kentwood 28 (OT)
Hudsonville 44, Grandville 21
Rockford 10, Caledonia 7
Wyoming 57, Holland West Ottawa 51
O-K Blue: Spring Lake 42, GR West Catholic 0
Sparta 49, Coopersville 7
Grand Rapids Catholic Central 20, Allendale 19
O-K Black: Muskegon 49, Jenison 10
Muskegon Mona Shores 55, GR Union 0
