While a handful of fall sports march towards the state playoffs, there were wins in plenty of places for area teams. Scores and results from Tuesday's action:
SPRING LAKE
Swim and dive: In a conference match-up with Grand Rapids Catholic Central Tuesday night, the Spring Lake girls swim team won 103-83. The biggest factor in the win was the fact that 14 of the 30 Lakers scored points by finishing in the top six in their races. Top point-earners were Eliza Hulverson and Sara Strauss with 12 points each and Leila Kahler with 10 points.
Hulverson won the 100 butterfly in 1:00.74 and had a gutsy come-from-behind win in the 100 free with a personal best of 54.5. Strauss won the 200 individual medley with a personal best 2:24.19 and won the 50 freestyle in 26.73. Kahler won the 100 breaststroke in 1:15.51. Significant contributions to the team’s score also came from Avery Flynn and Tori Fouchea who each had top-3 finishes in both of their individual races.
Volleyball: The Lakers swept Allendale on all three levels on Tuesday night, as the varsity took care of business in a sweep. Spring Lake defeated the Falcons 25-16, 25-13, 25-18. Kendra Keift and Julia Zona led the Laker defense with 9 digs a piece while Abbi Perkins added 3 blocks. Alicia Mumby and Abbi Perkins led in kills with 10 each, while Lily Garrison had 6. Meah Bajt served aggressively with 3 aces, Taylor Estep and Perkins added 2 aces. Kyla Kobylak had 28 assists on the night.
Both the junior varsity and freshman teams won their matches in two sets.
FRUITPORT
Volleyball: It was Senior Night for Nicole Bayle's team, and the departing Trojans made sure they'd leave on a good note, splitting a dual match with Jenison and Muskegon. After the Wildcats won the first match in 3 sets, Fruitport took out their frustrations on the Big Reds in dominating fashion, winning by a score of 25-7, 25-13, 25-13.
Ellie Fisher led the team in kills with 37, while Sydney Bol added 20 and Madalyn Fett added 19. Jenna VanderVelde and Jessie Paquin racked up 74 and 65 assists respectively between the two matches. The Trojans are now 5-2 in the O-K Black.
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN
Soccer: The Warrior soccer team continued their hot start in the state playoffs with a 6-0 win in their district semifinal with Libertas Christian.
"I was really proud of our team leadership tonight," head coach David Hulings said. "The four captains [Brandon Fles, Brevin Byrne, Charlie Alfree, and Isaac VanHoeven] are trying to make the players around them better. I think they did that so well tonight, especially in the second half."
Alfree and VanHoeven scored first-half goals to lead at halftime before WMC got goals from Caleb Kozal, Nick Moser, Michael Tencate and Owen Varnado.
They host Holland Black River on Thursday for the district championship.
Cross country: The WMC girls cross country team secured a second-place finish in the conference standings with a second-place team finish at West Shore Community College in Scottville on Tuesday.
"We have not raced on this course since the 2017 season, so most of the current team had never raced that course," head coach Kevin Aardema said. "While not known as a place to run fast, the girls put up some very good times today, thanks to the cool temperatures, and the fact that we are nearing the end of the season and the hard work up to this point is paying off on race day."
Three runners finished in the top five for WMC, including Abby VanderKooi's 18:08 to finish in first. Ava Rotman's 22:05 was good for fourth place, while Brianna Zuidema was right behind with a 22:07 in fifth.
VanderKooi and Rotman earned first-team honors in the Lakes Eight, while Zuidema and Cate Garretson finished on the second team.
The boys team secured a co-championship with Ludington due to a second-place finish. The Warriors had four runners in top-10 positions, including Ben Garretson's 18:47 in fifth place. Ben Waldo's 18:48 was seventh, while Jonathan Clausing and Tyler Gould finished in eighth and 10th respectively.
For the boys team, Garretson and Waldo earned first team all-conference honors in the Lakes Eight, while Clausing, Gould, Daniel Plaisier, Pierce Newell and Caleb Croff earned second-team honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.