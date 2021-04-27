Spring Lake’s Madelyn White (57) talks with Grand Haven junior Zoie Russell at the end of Monday’s lacrosse game. It’s the third time the Buccaneers and Lakers have competed against each other in any sport this school year.
Spring Lake’s Madelyn White (57) talks with Grand Haven junior Zoie Russell at the end of Monday’s lacrosse game. It’s the third time the Buccaneers and Lakers have competed against each other in any sport this school year.
Tribune photo / Kyle Turk
Spring Lake's Inez Allard (11) chases a loose ball with Grand Haven's Sophia Strauss (38) during Monday's lacrosse matchup.
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — With the fall and winter seasons for high school sports focused on conference play, it kept a local tradition from taking place.
With Grand Haven and Spring Lake separated by a MHSAA division and between conferences, the schools hadn’t faced each other in any sport during the 2020-21 school year until this month. The pair compete in hockey together under a co-op, but avoided facing each other in a measure of caution on COVID-19 spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.