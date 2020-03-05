Western Michigan Christian advanced to a Division 3 district final after defeating North Muskegon 58-36 on Wednesday.
Taylor Folkema's double-double of 23 points and 10 steals led the way for WMC, while sophomore Kyla Wiersema had 13 points and 10 rebounds. A first-quarter lead of 15-8 created separation, and the Warriors came out of halftime with energy to outscore the Norsemen 14-6 in the third quarter.
