After participating as an independent for the past two school years, Western Michigan Christian announced this week that it was moving into the Alliance League, starting this fall.
That means contests with schools up and down West Michigan, including Fruitport Calvary Christian and Muskegon Catholic Central nearby.
“We are incredibly excited about this opportunity for our school and for our students," WMC athletic director Ryan Slack said in a release. "Being in a league offers many benefits not only for our athletic department but also for our students. Operating our department as an independent school offered many challenges to us this athletic year. When we sat down and looked at our options we realized that the Alliance League would be the best fit for us.
It will mean some mixing and matching as it comes to schedules – not every Alliance school supports every sport the Warriors are involved in. There will be healthy conference schedules for basketball, volleyball and track, at the very least.
"We decided to go with the Alliance League because of partnerships we have with many schools that are already members," Slack said. "We also believe that the mission of the Alliance League to have an educational athletic experience fits very well with what our mission is as an athletic department.”
WMC makes it a full 10 teams in the Alliance – Wyoming Lee, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian, West Michigan Aviation Academy, Wyoming Potter's House Christian, Kentwood Grand River Prep, Wellspring Prep and Byron Center Zion Christian are also in the league, which has varying levels of enrollment across its member schools.
"We're excited about the opportunity to be competitive in a new environment and for the opportunity for our athletes to compete against other high-level schools," Slack added. "Being in a league like the Alliance League offers some great opportunities for our school, like schedule consistency and the chance to create new healthy rivalries."
The Warriors were left looking for a conference in the summer of 2021 once Orchard View and Ludington moved to an expanded West Michigan Conference. That effectively ended a Lakes Eight conference that had shrunk to five teams in recent years.
Initially, WMC had eyes on joining up with the West Michigan Conference as well – once those plans fell by the wayside, the Warriors got by as independents for the past two years.
Current league president and Potter's House athletic director Kara Haskill noted that the Warriors' caliber of play and facilities made for an "easy decision" to join up.
“WMC brings a high level of competitiveness to our conference," Haskill said in a release. "WMC’s athletic programs are top notch and they bring state-of-the-art facilities to the conference as well. Many schools in our conference share similar values as WMC, they will fit right in and we look forward to building relationships and rivalries."
In December 2022, Muskegon Catholic Central announced it was ending its football co-op with WMC, citing that just one Warrior joined up with the Crusader football team for the season.
The partnership was initially done to keep MCC above the threshold for 11-player football – the Crusaders will play in Division 8 next fall.
