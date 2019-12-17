Results from Monday's prep basketball action:
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN
Boys: A big second half pushed WMC past Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian on Monday, as the Warriors trailed at halftime before winning 49-37.
Owen Varnado's dunk to open the game was two of his team-high 16 points, as the sophomore added eight rebounds. Kellen Mitchell added 13 points for WMC.
"I am very proud of the way the guys were able to grind this game out," WMC coach Kurt Gruppen said. "The last two games were were able to get out and run and get some easy baskets. We had to earn everything tonight."
Brandon Fles grabbed six rebounds for the 3-0 Warriors. Tri-Unity Christian led 22-21 at halftime, but WMC grabbed a 33-29 lead after the third quarter when Jake Betten scored to beat the buzzer.
"We had some foul trouble early in the game," Gruppen added. "Micah TerHaar and Devin Bartee both hit big 3-point shots in the second half. Tri-Unity's guard really hurt us in the first half with his shooting. We did a much better job on him in the second half."
WMC will travel to Ludington on Friday.
Junior varsity: WMC won 39-38. Sam Liggett led the Warriors with 10 points followed by Jonas Jones with six.
FRUITPORT CALVARY CHRISTIAN
Girls: A strong second quarter pushed the Eagles past Hesperia 67-46. FCC outscored the Panthers 26-8 before halftime, as Kelsey Richards posted a double-double of 32 points and 12 rebounds.
"We are happy to win, but we have to get more consistent on every play," Eagle head coach Brad Richards said. "[Hesperia] is a good team, they were beating Hart late in the third quarter, so it's a good effort by our kids. We have to get better conditioned."
It was Richards' fourth game in a row over 30 points, while Lizzie Cammenga had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Cate Anhalt added nine points and Kyra Hamilton pulled down nine rebounds.
Calvary raised its record to 4-1. They're off until the new year, where they'll play Class B's Central Montcalm on Jan. 3.
The results in other sports:
FRUITPORT
Bowling: A conference matchup with Mona Shores was on the schedule for Fruitport on Monday afternoon. The boys won 22-8 while the girls were defeated 27-3.
Cameron Weaver led the way with 377, picking up a high game of 193. Jon Wildey followed right behind with 375 thanks to a 195 game. Evan Simonis and Jray Conklin were next-best for the boys.
The girls were led by Jessica Plchta with 337, Kennadi Dykstra added 306 and Raegan Dykstra had a pair of 121 games. The Trojans will bowl at Northway Lanes on Wednesday against Grand Rapids Union.
SPRING LAKE
Wrestling: The Laker wrestling team went 2-2 at Forest Hills Eastern on Saturday in an invitational. Spring Lake defeated Muskegon and Holton while falling to Holland and Forest Hills Eastern. Jack Parker and Max Montgomery were undefeated at 4-0, while Justin Johnson won all three of his matches. Jame Holt and Nate Derose were 3-1, while Luke Bialik went 2-1.
The Lakers will be back in action on Saturday at Grand Haven.
