Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 27F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.