The Western Michigan Christian girls were trailing Spring Lake by 11 points late in the third quarter, but with clutch shooting and timely defense the Warriors climbed out of the hole and sent the game to overtime. The Warriors took over from there, defeating Spring Lake 62-56.
“I just reminded the girls that eight minutes is a lot of time. We just took it one basket at a time and then a lot of girls produced tonight,” Western Michigan Christian head coach Jeremy Goorman said. “Kayla Johnson had her biggest game with her three 3-pointers. It was fun to see so many contributors.”
The Warriors and the Lakers traded buckets to begin the game and for most of the first half. The Lakers had a balanced attack with four players scoring in the first quarter. For the Warriors, Taylor Folkema came out strong and was the best player on the floor. Folkema scored eight of her 28 points and helped her team jump out to a 16-14 lead.
“Both teams were exhausted after playing last night,” Spring Lake head coach Rich Hyde said. “You have to give the girls a lot of credit to battle and then add another four minutes on to it for them. Both teams worked hard and I’m really happy with our effort, but it comes down to Taylor Folkema scoring 28 points and we couldn’t stop that unfortunately.”
Phoebe Saunders led Spring Lake with five points in the second quarter and Abbi Perkins scored four. Their contributions fueled a strong quarter and gave the Lakers a 27-25 halftime lead.
The third quarter started with Spring Lake going on a 11-4 run to push the score to 40-29. The Warriors responded with a run of their own and ended the quarter with seven straight points. Kayla Johnson hit her first of three second half 3-pointers to cut the lead to four going into the fourth quarter.
Johnson’s hot hand did not cool off in the fourth. Her third 3-pointer gave the Warriors a two point lead late in the game. Spring Lake responded when Saunders forced a turnover and used a nifty move around a defender to tie the game at 48. Saunders made another big play with under 20 seconds left to give her team the lead. She found an open Perkins for a layup. WMC responded with a Folkema layup with 7.5 seconds left on the clock and the game went into overtime.
The Warriors won the game in overtime scoring all of their points at the free throw line. Folkema made seven of her eight free throws and the rest of the team went 5-8 and iced the game. Spring Lake’s Masen Carey hit a late 3-pointer to cut the lead to four, but it was too little too late. Spring Lake was forced to foul Folkema and her two free throws brought the game to its final score.
Folkema led all scorers with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Perkins scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Lakers and Saunders scored 14 with eight assists.
The Warriors are now back above .500 with a record of 5-4 and host North Muskegon on Tuesday. Spring Lake moves to 3-6 on the year and takes on West Catholic at home on Tuesday.
“The number one thing is confidence,” Goorman said about how this win helps his team. “We needed other girls besides Taylor (Folkema) and Kyla Wiersema to produce. If we keep cutting down the turnovers, we will be in games because we are big and we can get rebounds.”
