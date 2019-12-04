The Western Michigan Christian girls basketball team opened their season at home Tuesday night with a comfortable 50-29 win over Fruitport Calvary Christian.
The Warriors led by just one point at the first stoppage of play at 8-7, but increased their lead to 21-10 at halftime and cruised from there.
"I was pleased with the concentration and intensity we showed tonight," WMC head coach Jeremy Goorman said. "Starting the season with a 21-point win is incredible. In spite of only five practices together with our eight players, I thought the girls made a good transition from the volleyball court to hoops."
Taylor Folkema led the Warriors with 19 points, 10 rebounds, 8 steals and 3 assists. She was followed by Kyla Wiersema with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Greta VanderHeide with 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocks.
McKena Wilson led Calvary with 9 points followed by Kelsey Richards with 8 and Lizzie Cammenga with 7.
"Holding Calvary to three points in the second quarter was incredible," Goorman added. "Our size gave the Eagles fits in the paint and caused a lot of misses."
WMC saw a balanced effort on both ends, as Goorman picked out Peyton Allen, Esther Hartley and Kelcea Waller for creating turnovers on defense.
JUNIOR VARSITY: The Warriors defeated Fruitport Calvary 55-12.
Libby Mast led WMC with 25 points followed by Haley Breuker with 14 and Lindsay Lofquist with 10.
