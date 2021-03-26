Western Michigan Christian girls basketball celebrates their third district title in five years, including the last two in back-to-back fashion on Friday night after their rout of North Muskegon, 51-17.
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
WMC senior Kelcea Waller attacks the basket in the first quarter of Friday night's district championship game against North Muskegon.
Tribune photo/Matthew Ehler
WMC junior Haley Breuker gears up for a three point attempt in the third quarter of the district championship game Friday night against North Muskegon.
FENNVILLE – Western Michigan Christian girls basketball has become quite familiar with district title games.
In fact, after securing Friday night’s 51-17 cruising victory over North Muskegon, the Warriors have been district champions three out of the last five years, including back-to-back in the last two years. They’ve established themselves as one of the premier teams in the Lakes 8 Activities Conference but head coach Jeremy Goorman is hoping his team can take the next step in regionals.
