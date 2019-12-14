Western Michigan Christian cross country runner Abbi VanderKooi was in San Diego participating in the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships. VanderKooi placed third running a personal record of 16:55.2.
“I had a really bad start, I think I got off the line 40th. I don’t know how that happens I’m just a really bad starter. My goal was to stick with the leaders,” VanderKooi said. “Going up the hill the second time was tough. My dad was running up the hill too and all of a sudden he just shouted in agony. It made me laugh and it’s always good to be happy during a race.”
Following her impressive showing, VanderKooi quickly made sure to thank all of the people that helped her reach this stage.
“It’s so exciting and I’m so grateful,” VanderKooi said. “God blessed me with so many talents and I just hope I can honor him. I love cross country obviously, and I’m so thankful for my coaches and my family. They were all so supportive and amazing.”
This is VanderKooi’s second straight year at the race where she has finished third. Her goal is to make it back to this stage again.
“I think it’s really cool to be able to come here again,” VanderKooi said. “My goal is to be here for all four years. So hopefully next year and the year after to compete.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.