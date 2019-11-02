Several local teams were at the MHSAA state finals cross country meet Saturday. Here are the results for the local runners:
Grand Haven
Carter Larned represented Grand Haven at the state finals. Larned finished 76th among division one boys runners with his time of 16:33.1.
Spring Lake
The Lakers girls team finished 11th overall in division two and the boys team finished 18th.
Anna Fedewa was the fastest runner for the Lakers girls team finishing 32nd with her time of 19:24.7. Julia Bajt followed closely behind coming in 34th, running a 19:51.7. Rounding out scoring for the Lakers were Maggie Cooper, Eva Tilton and Jessica Judge finishing 49th, 82nd, and 117th respectively.
Callen Carrier led the way for the Laker boys finishing 19th at 16:26.7. Ian Hill was only a few spots behind finishing 23rd with his time of 16:31.9. Tyler Munch, Carter Phillips and Adam MacLeod finished 131st, 141st and 143rd.
Western Michigan Christian
Abbi VanderKooi turned in the best performance on Saturday winning her second straight Division four state championship. The WMC girls team finished eighth and the boys finished 15th.
VanderKooi’s time of 18:11.0 led her team and was the cumulative best time for girls across division. Ava Rotman was the second fastest runner for the Warriors coming in 41st, Brianna Zuidema was third finishing 45th, Cate Garretson and Natalie Riksen rounded out the top five finishing 78th and 144th.
Ben Garretson finished 45th to lead the Warriors boys team. He was followed by Ben Waldo, Tyler Gould, Pierce Newell and Caleb Croff. Their standings were: 71, 82, 90 and 108.
