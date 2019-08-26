FRUITPORT – Amid overcast skies, it was West Michigan Christian who were bright and positive during their 3-1 win over Fruitport on Monday night.
“We’re playing games a lot sooner than we ever have,” WMC head coach David Huling said following the game. “I liked the competition, I thought Fruitport played pretty well even down a couple goals. They kept coming at us and I liked how we responded.”
Five minutes in, WMC almost picked up their first goal after a long-range free kick from Brevin Byrne nearly sailed all the way into net before Justin Laus caught and kept the ball out of the net.
It was the Warriors that drew first blood just seven minutes into the contest, as another long-range free kick did the trick for WMC. Goalkeeper Jameson Goorman came to the halfway line to loft another ball towards the Fruitport penalty box. After Laus drifted away from his spot in goal, WMC’s Issac VanHoeven flicked a header over top of the freshman goalie for the opening goal.
Fruitport nearly made an instant response, as a couple of minutes later Logan Manciu’s header nearly landed in the path of the Trojans’ Carter Golden, but Goorman was alert to block off a route to goal.
If there was any occasion that Fruitport troubled the WMC goal, it was likely Byrne that dealt with the trouble. His solid defensive work in the first half kept the Trojans at bay, leaving VanHoeven and Brandon Fles to shine offensively.
Despite the scoreline, Fruitport still had plenty of bright spots, as Christian Swiatek and Bryce Lanore looked to move forward and support Golden. Senior Kaleb Krueger had to be alert in front of the Trojan backline and was quick to cut out any clear-cut chances.
Out of nothing, Fruitport got their equalizer midway through the half, as Jordan Gooding latched onto a misplaced backpass from WMC and with Goorman away from goal, Gooding had a free shot to tie the game.
That result didn’t hold for very long, as Warrior senior Charlie Alfree broke the deadlock less than a minute later. Following a corner kick, the ball bounced around off multiple players before Brandon Eenigenburg headed across for Alfree, who had plenty of time to shoot into the bottom-left corner to make it 2-1.
It was VanHoeven who doubled WMC’s lead 10 minutes later. The senior had two shots blocked before a rebound gave him enough space to shoot past Laus for a deserved 3-1 lead.
Fruitport had their moments going forward, as the game did have moments to swing back and forth, but when the Warriors got enough space to make things happen, they took advantage of their chances.
There were a pair of chances for WMC to stretch their lead either side of halftime, with both Ashton Leffring and Owen Varnado forcing Laus into saves. Varnado’s shot was destined for the crossbar before Laus tipped it over smartly.
From there, Fruitport started to get forward and make a couple of chances, with Manciu and Lanore getting more involved for the Trojans offensively. Perhaps the one thing Fruitport could have used in an attacking sense was patience, as Hazekamp’s team was eager to take shots from outside the penalty box in an attempt to get back into the game.
By the time the rain arrived with 20 minutes to go, it felt like a bridge too far for Fruitport to get back into the game.
Krueger was pushed further forward in the final minutes as Fruitport searched for a second goal, but despite a couple of half-chances here and there, the Trojans couldn’t muster another shot on target until there were three minutes left, when Goorman was quick to save a shot down to his right from sophomore Ryan Laus. The scoreline fairly reflected the flow of the game, and Huling was fairly happy with his team’s performance.
“We moved some things around, we’re still trying to figure things out,” Huling said. “Our backline has been fabulous, so we can trust our guys to do some different things.”
