The scores and results from Thursday's action in area prep sports:
GRAND HAVEN
Swim/dive: The Bucs traveled to East Kentwood for a dual meet on Thursday night, with strong performances across the board.
Winners for Grand Haven included Alonna Clark and Madelyn Hudson finishing 1-2 in the 200 freestyle(2:01.08 and 2:07.67), Ocean Veldhouse in the 200 medley (2:21.9), Mary Violet Springer in the 50 freestyle (25.68), Georgia Basil and Springer finishing as the top two in the 100 butterfly (1:03.2 and 1:04.5) and Ellen Skodack in the 100 freestyle (57.16).
Kathryn Ackerman and Clark finished in the top two of the 100 backstroke (57.92 and 1:02.7), and Basil and Hudson were the top two in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.86 and 1:20.36).
The relay teams also had strong performances, winning the 200 and 400 freestyle as well as the 200 medley relay. Madison Rogers finished third in the 500 freestyle (6:23.17) and Kirsten Dykstra finished third in diving.
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN
Soccer: WMC secured a district title at home on Thursday night, again racking up a 6-0 win over Holland Black River. Charlie Alfree scored twice in the first half in addition to Sandi Masumpa's opener.
Jake Betten scored twice in the second half and Nick Moser wrapped the game up for the Warriors, who moved to 15-2-3. WMC will play North Muskegon for the first round of regional play next Tuesday.
SPRING LAKE
Football: The junior varsity team beat Allendale 37-31. Statistics were not made available.
