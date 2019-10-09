The latest scores and results from the area's prep action:
SPRING LAKE
Volleyball: On Parent Night, the Lakers eked out a five-set win over GR Catholic Central. The Cougars won the first set 27-25, but the Lakers rebounded to win the next two sets 31-29 and 25-23.
Although Catholic Central won the fourth set by a 25-21 scoreline, the Lakers rebounded to win the deciding fifth set 15-11. It was a team effort in the statistical categories from Spring Lake, as Abbi Perkins led the way with 27 kills at an efficient 45% rate. Meah Bajt and Kendra Kieft were the team leaders in digs with 23 and 22 respectively, while Kieft added 4 aces.
The Lakers are off for a week and will travel to Allendale to wrap up the O-K Blue conference schedule. The Varsity team is now 11-25 overall and 3-2 in the O-K Blue.
The junior varsity team fell in three sets in the preceding match. Their next matches will be at a Western Michigan Christian-hosted invitational on Saturday.
Swimming: The Laker swimmers took on Grand Rapids Christian last night, falling 94-92. The Lakers were led by first-place finishes from Eliza Hulverson in the 100-yard freestyle (54.66) and the 50-yard freestyle (25.45). Sara Strauss was a winner in the 200-yard medley (2:26.32) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:13.85). The Lakers also picked up first-place finishes in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Also swimming some outstanding times for the Lakers were Avery Flynn in the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.38), Anna Theune in the 200-yard medley and 100-yard butterfly, and both Sadie Williams and Lydia Miller in the 100-yard backstroke.
Next Tuesday, the Lakers travel to Grand Rapids to take on GR Catholic Central.
WESTERN MICHIGAN CHRISTIAN
Soccer: Tuesday night's match at Muskegon Catholic Central was a match that could clinch WMC's conference title, and goals from all throughout the lineup gave the Warriors just that in an 8-0 victory.
Two goals each from Isaiah Morales and Brandon Eenigenburg in the first half keyed a 5-0 first half, with Ryan Bradford-Royle scoring the other goal.
In the second half, it was more of the same from WMC, who added goals from Charlie Alfree, Brandon Fles and Owen Varnado. Sandi Masumpa and Issac VanHoeven both had 2 assists on the night.
WMC will start district play on Thursday at home against Eau Claire.
Volleyball: WMC continued their winning ways with a sweep at Manistee, winning 25-8, 25-20, 25-19. Esther Hartley led the team in kills with 5 while tying with Chloe Mitchell for a team-leading 5 aces.
The Warriors will be at home next Tuesday for a conference match against Muskegon Catholic Central, which will double as WMC's Senior Night.
GRAND HAVEN
Tennis: The Bucs won a pair of matches on Tuesday as part of their preparations for Thursday's regionals in Hudsonville. At home, they defeated GR Catholic Central 7-2 and Whitehall 5-3.
There were wins at each of the singles positions for the Bucs against Catholic Central, as Noah Bachmann, Isaac Postema, Weston Taylor and Ian Rant all won in straight sets.
In the doubles flights, there were victories for the 2-doubles team of Tyler DeGram and AJ Koster, as well as Brayden Rowley and Alex Waite at 3-doubles. Brendan Kilpatrick and Jared Englert added a win at 5-doubles.
Against Whitehall, a handful of Bucs were moved around in different positions, and swept the doubles with a changed lineup. Head coach Chris Wilton was particularly impressed with Englert and Kilpatrick, as Englert won a third exhibition match between his other two wins.
The Bucs will have five flights seeded at Thursday's regionals.
Volleyball: On Monday, the junior varsity team hosted a quad against Reeths-Puffer, Fruitport and West Ottawa.
Despite some solid defense, the Bucs weren't at their usual best passing-wise and lost to both Fruitport and West Ottawa to fall to 16-17 on the season. Paige Redder led the way with 12 kills.
FRUITPORT
Volleyball: The Trojans won an O-K Black matchup on the road against Kenowa Hills on Tuesday. Their 3-set sweep of the Knights was their second in as many matches, with a balanced performance on the attacking end.
Erika Burgess and Ellie Fisher led the team with 9 kills apiece, while Brooke Sieplinga and Sydney Bol were next-best with 6 each. Sieplinga also had a pair of blocks to lead the team, while Jenna VanderVelde and Jessie Paquin put up 23 and 15 assists respectively for Fruitport.
The match finished 25-11, 25-21, 25-17, making it four wins in five non-tournament matches for the Trojans. They are off until Oct. 19, when they travel to Mona Shores for a tournament.
