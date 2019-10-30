KENTWOOD — Western Michigan Christian were dominant in their 2-0 state semifinal victory over Dansville on Wednesday, and with better luck they might have won by four or five goals instead. Instead, there was rain and cold weather throughout – the Warriors didn't seem to mind.
The Warriors went into halftime tied with the Aggies, but continued to apply pressure. By the midway mark of the second half, WMC had the goal they needed and were comfortable in possession to close things out.
"I'm really proud of these guys," WMC head coach David Hulings said. "There's a lot of teams that at home and cozy and warm right now. You gotta love this."
The first half consisted of plenty of Warrior pressure, as Dansville was pinned back into their own end by WMC's forwards. The Warriors were patient in possession, and started to get closer by the end of the half. With 7 minutes left in the half, Brandon Fles had his shot blocked following a corner, and Brandon Eenigenburg's long-range shot was saved comfortably shortly thereafter.
WMC senior Charlie Alfree went on a run of chances after halftime. First, the forward volleyed a corner kick over the crossbar just after the restart.
An Issac VanHoeven shot turned into a cross, but was hit too hard for Alfree to deflect goalwards. Finally, Alfree poked away a ball from the goalkeeper and had a shot at goal, only for Dansville's Jayden Mayhew to clear off of the goal line.
"Our quickness and ability to put pressure on them was the difference," Hulings said. "We just had to be patient. I don't think we were nervous, at halftime we knew it was just a matter of time."
The Warriors were unnerved, and continued to move forward. After Brevin Byrne got WMC back into their regional final last week, he scored the game-winning goal on Wednesday night. After Ashton Leffring evaded a tackle and got into the penalty box, his cross was tapped in by Byrne, who delighted in celebrating in front of the Dansville students assembled near the corner.
It was 1-0 midway through the second half, and Dansville could hardly get a touch of the ball in midfield. WMC continued to push for a second goal, and it came in unusual circumstances.
With 14 minutes remaining, senior Sandi Masumpa stole a ball away from a Dansville defender deep in Aggie territory. His low shot across the goalkeeper bounced off the far post and in, putting the game out of reach.
"There's a reason [Dansville] was here," Hulings said. "We were not getting enough guys in the box in that first half, and we changed that. We committed to our attack and trusted our defense."
WMC will now play for the Division 4 state final at 3 p.m. Saturday in Novi. They'll face Grosse Pointe Woods University of Liggett, who defeated Clarkston Everest Collegiate 5-0 on Wednesday. They were ranked No. 2 in Division 4 in the poll directly before the state playoffs.
