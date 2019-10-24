MUSKEGON – The last four years weren’t kind to Western Michigan Christian when it came to shootouts. That changed Thursday night, as four confident penalties were helped by two big saves from Jamison Goorman as the Warriors advanced to the Division 4 state semifinals. WMC is slated to play either Dansville or Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic next Wednesday in East Kentwood.
Grandville Calvin Christian was the No. 1 team in the state headed into the playoffs, and the game had the quality of a state final, with both defenses holding firm for large portions of the contest.
“That was the best team we’ve played all year,” WMC head coach David Hulings said. “I like where our defense was tonight, and I’d trust them against anybody.”
Regulation finished tied at 1, with WMC’s Brevin Byrne scoring midway through the second half to cancel out Matt Mulder’s opener. After two 10-minute overtime periods went by scoreless, it came down to Goorman and Doug Seelye in the net during the shootout.
After both teams’ opening kicks were converted, Goorman lunged down to his right to save a shot from Jake DeYoung, and Byrne made his kick to give WMC the advantage. Charlie Alfree and Issac VanHoeven made their kicks, and facing a must-make kick, Goorman tipped an Andrew Gruppen shot over the crossbar to seal victory.
“We practiced those suckers so much during the season,” Hulings said. “Those were four confident kicks into the side netting, I don’t think it mattered who was in goal. They did a tremendous job on tired legs. Jamo [Goorman] was our fifth shooter, and I think he just didn’t want to kick.”
“I thought our defense played very well,” Goorman said. “They executed their goal perfectly, Fles in front of me was amazing, he's the one to give credit to.”
For WMC, it looked nerve-wracking for a long stretch in the second half as the Warriors pressed for a tying goal. The Squires were solid in defense, getting to loose balls quickly and limiting the space that WMC could work in.
The goal had been coming for Calvin Christian in the first half, as they started the better of the two teams and had their goal 11 minutes in. A throw-in was headed to the back post, where Muller crashed in to tap home and take the lead.
The Squires might regret not scoring another in that stretch, but a sturdy WMC defense managed to hold the rest of the way. With 2:30 left in the first half, a close-range free kick was chipped forward by WMC, hoping for a deflection on goal, but Brandon Fles was unable to control and shoot.
The Squires led 1-0 at halftime, and WMC responded in the second half. Sandi Masumpa charged down the right side and clipped into the middle for Alfree, but the striker’s shot was straight at Seelye in the Calvin Christian net. It took until the 24:12 mark for WMC to respond, as Alfree made an excellent run to the goal line and clipped a pass back into the middle for Byrne to slide home, though it looked to have snuck through Seelye and another defender.
The Warriors didn’t care, and took that momentum forward after their tying goal. Though they had more of the ball in the later stages of the second half, they couldn’t quite create the necessary chances, and Calvin Christian had the upper hand headed into overtime.
Goorman made an excellent save midway through the first half of overtime, saving a header that was directed away from him as he ran towards the other side of goal. That was the last clear chance either team would have until the penalty kicks. After heartbreak in three of the last four years, it had to be the Warriors’ night.
