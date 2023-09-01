The Western Michigan Christian volleyball team came up short against North Muskegon on Thurdsay, falling in three sets, 25-14, 25-22, 25-13.
“We struggled with countless unforced errors in every area of our game,” coach Abbie Kooima said. “Our hitting errors equated our kills, and we struggled to get good passes to our setter. Tonight was not our night, but we’ll grow from it to come out even stronger in our next match against Muskegon Catholic on Thursday.”
