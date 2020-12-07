Western Michigan Christian junior Abby VanderKooi’s running season often stretches into the winter as part of the national season.
Over the weekend, she traveled south to Lubbock, Texas for a meet at Lubbock Christian University, one of the handful of national meets still taking place as others were canceled by COVID-19 precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.