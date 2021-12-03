Recently released end-of-season lists added a number of local athletes to some of the highest honors in the state.
Western Michigan Christian's run to the Division 4 volleyball semifinals didn't go unnoticed by the state's coaching association, who named Kyla Wiersema to the first team in Division 3. She's the second Warrior in the past three years to earn first-team honors, as Chloe Mitchell did in 2019.
