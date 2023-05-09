A new coed beach soccer league is set to start in early June at the Grand Haven State Park this summer.
Thanks to a grant from the Friends of Grand Haven State Park non-profit organization, kids from first to eighth grade will have a chance to practice and play games on the sand from June 5 to July 27. The league will be run by the Tri-Cities Family YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.