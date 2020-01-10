Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

A mixture of wintry precipitation. Gusty winds at times early Significant icing possible. High 37F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow along with gusty winds at times, especially in the evening. Low 19F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.