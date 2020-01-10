ALLENDALE — Spring Lake has endured an up-and-down start to their season as their young roster slowly comes together. If Friday's 58-44 win over Allendale is anything to go off of, they may turn themselves into competitors in the O-K Blue yet.
A pair of sophomores led the Lakers in scoring, as Meah Bajt came off the bench to score a season-high of 15 points while Jennifer Judge added 14. A 16-2 run to open the game and a 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter made the difference for Spring Lake.
"Every game, she's getting a little bit better and finding her way," Spring Lake head coach Rich Hyde said of Bajt. "She's a tough competitor and we need to compete and have competitors. She's fitting in very well and we need her defensively, she's a scrapper and she was a big key for us."
Bajt has come off the bench to provide defense and energy, but Friday was a night to show off the offensive side of her game. She opened the second quarter with an offensive rebound and putback layup before hitting an important runner with 25 seconds left in the first half. That pushed the Spring Lake lead to four after the Falcons came back from an 18-5 deficit at the beginning of the quarter.
"I'm getting comfortable and driving a bit more," Bajt said. The sophomore was 7-of-10 from the field. "I just needed to find a little more confidence. After halftime, we were better on defense and got closer to their shooters."
Judge found success both at the rim and from outside, making one of her two 3-point attempts and finishing the game 6-of-11 from the field. Abbi Perkins had a handful of crucial defensive rebounds late in the game, ending with a team-leading 10. Phoebe Saunders added seven points, nine rebounds and a team-high seven assists.
"Abbi gave them zero opportunities," Hyde said. "She played the whole fourth quarter and owned the boards. I'm excited for both of them."
Allendale stayed in the game mainly through their outside shooting, as the Falcons made nine of their 33 attempts at 3-pointers. Erin Kruithoff led Allendale with 15 points, while Anna Koning was held to nine thanks largely to the defense of Bajt. The Falcons were down one of their better players, as sophomore Hannah Schroeder missed the game through injury.
"We need to play a little tighter defensively," Hyde added. "We've been giving up the dribble-drive lately so Meah helped a little bit with that."
The third quarter was even, with the Lakers' experienced players keeping pace while the Falcons continued to make 3s on the other end. Saunders went the length of the court for a layup before Judge, Perkins and Madalyn Lisman all added points for the Lakers.
After a Koning runner cut the lead to 39-35 entering the fourth quarter, the Lakers locked in on both sides of the ball. Bajt added a layup and Saunders found Nicole Schmitt for a layup that pushed the lead to 12, all in the first three minutes. Schmitt added six points as the team's sophomores combined for a total of 35.
"We're still figuring it out," Judge said of her role in the offense. "Sometimes, I just need to be smarter and read the situation of the game."
Even after 3-pointers from Kruithoff and Koning, Bajt made a layup on the other end that pushed the lead back to eight before adding a free throw with 2:40 remaining. On the next possession, her steal led to a Falcon foul. In the final minute, Saunders split a pair of free throws, and Perkins grabbed the offensive rebound to draw another foul and put the game out of reach.
The only fault Hyde could find after the game was the second quarter, where Allendale's extended 2-3 zone forced a handful of turnovers. Spring Lake had 27 on the night to Allendale's 13.
"We had prepared for that and in the first quarter it was fine," Hyde said. "We get a little off and it's just growing pains for this group. We're still trying to fit everything together."
After a couple years of going through the O-K Blue, Saunders knows exactly how important it was for the Lakers to start 1-0.
"It's really exciting," Saunders said. "Any of these teams, especially this year, can be on the top or bottom. Right now, I feel like we're being overlooked a little. Sending a message tonight and winning by 14 felt really good and I think it was a well-earned win."
The road victory was the Lakers' first of the season, and moves them to 2-4. They'll head to Coopersville on Tuesday.
"It's a tough conference, and right now we're tied for first in it," Hyde said. "We'll say it as long as we can."
