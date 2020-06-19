SPRING LAKE — Even a global pandemic couldn’t stop a local mainstay.
Monday will mark the official start of the 99th Spring Lake Women’s Invitational tournament. The course at Spring Lake Country Club is also complete with accommodations to make the course compliant with state guidelines.
Head club professional Josh Lathwell noted that the past few weeks have been good preparation for a tournament. The course has used hole inserts and walk-up tee times since the state reopened play at the end of April.
Although the tournament was set for a full 72-player field before March, just 59 players will be involved in this year’s field.
This year’s tournament doesn’t feature too many of the names that have frequented the tournament in years past.
2019 winner Kayla Krueger will not defend her title, although finalist Susie Keane will be considered among the favorites.
Of the eight players that made up the championship flight in 2019, just four will play next week: 2017 champion Shelly Weiss, Joan Garety, Kathy Eisenga and Keane.
University of Michigan junior Sophia Trombetta is the top player in the field by handicap, and the Ohio native will be paired with Caledonia graduate and Davenport sophomore Natalie Samdal in Monday’s qualifying round.
Players will be sorted into flights of eight players for the match-play rounds based on their score from the stroke play round on Monday. The field has already been sorted into three groups based on handicap. Any player with a course handicap under 27 was eligible for play.
Monday’s qualifying round is scheduled to start at 8:15 a.m. on Monday. The match play rounds on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will also begin at that time.
