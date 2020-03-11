MUSKEGON — The last time Fruitport made a district final was 2005, Steve Erny's senior year with the Trojans.
On Wednesday night, now a head coach, he had reason to be nostalgic as Fruitport had little trouble with Whitehall in a 54-31 victory – one that gives the Trojans a shot at a first district title since the pre-war era.
"Tonight we were really consistent throughout the night," Erny said. "We were really good on defense with our communication and especially when we grew a lead in the second half, we drove to the basket versus settling for the first 3-pointer we got a look at."
Fruitport held the Vikings to just two points in the final quarter after leading 38-29 heading in. Junior Gavin Fisher and senior Luke Mitchell led with 14 points apiece, both adding shots to halt Whitehall momentum.
"We have a great team," Fisher said. "We worked our butts off over the summer, we really stuck together as a team all season, and we came in this game knowing we would try to do it for our fans and for ourselves."
After losing to the Vikings last Thursday at home, Fruitport seniors brought energy throughout the night. Logan Manciu scored six second-half points, including two layups at the start of the fourth quarter, for a total of seven points while Marcelo Conklin added eight.
Mitchell's accuracy from the 3-point line was crucial as the Vikings focused attention on Fisher inside. He made three 3-pointers, including a wide-open triple from the left corner that pushed the lead out to 16 and put the game out of reach midway through the quarter.
"To see him make a few of those was a really welcome sight," Erny said. "When he's going and Gavin's going, let alone if we have Marcelo going we're tough to beat, I don't care who you are. We had all three guys doing things [tonight]."
The first half was a marked change from the closing moments of Monday's game against Oakridge. A 10-0 run closed the first quarter as Fisher and Conklin combined on a fast-break layup before Conklin drove and finished with two seconds remaining.
Whitehall did battle back for portions of the second quarter. They finished the half on an 8-3 run with baskets from Dayton Cole and Red Watson, cutting the halftime score to a 26-21 Trojan lead.
Fisher and Mitchell each hit 3-pointers to keep Whitehall at arm's length in the third, and a Mitchell offensive rebound led to a Manciu tip-in with 1:20 to play.
"It's crazy," Conklin said of Fruitport's prospects at a district title. "Last year was the first district win in 14 years and to make it to the championship game this year is insane. We didn't want to quit, we didn't want to be done so we put all of our emotions into this game and we're going to continue that into Friday."
Addison Bluhm led Whitehall with seven points, while Watson added six. Freshman Bode Anspach scored a layup in the closing moments after being called up to the varsity during the week.
Now, a matchup with local rivals Spring Lake looms on Friday night. It's been an entire season's worth of games since the teams matched up in December – a game Spring Lake won 56-48 in the Trojans' gym.
"We want out there tonight thinking it could be our last game," Conklin said. "Now we know we need to give everything we got and push to the end."
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Plans for spectators in relation to Friday's game will be determined by 10 a.m. amidst widespread cancellations of sporting events and other large gatherings due to the coronavirus.
