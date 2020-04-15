The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan climbed to more than 28,000 on Wednesday, as the number of deaths approaches 2,000.
The state's health department reported 1,058 new confirmed cases Wednesday and 153 more deaths related to the virus. There have been 1,921 deaths in the state due to the virus.
The state reported seven more confirmed cases in Ottawa County on Wednesday, for a cumulative total of 74 from Tuesday's 67. The county's death toll remains at two.
Muskegon County's number of confirmed cases rose to 93, up from 85 on Tuesday. The county's deaths related to the virus stands at five.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health's report on Wednesday shows the number of COVID-19 cases at 75, up four from what it reported Tuesday.
What you need to know today about the virus outbreak
From The Associated Press
President Donald Trump announced a halt to American payments to the World Health Organization, pending a review of its warnings about the coronavirus and China. Nations around the world reacted with alarm to the news, and health experts warned the move could jeopardize global efforts to stop the coronavirus pandemic.
The first tentative steps in lifting the economically crippling coronavirus restrictions in Europe and China are running into resistance, with shoppers and other customers staying away from the reopened businesses and workers afraid the newly restored freedoms could put their health at risk.
— An investigation by The Associated Press has found that six days of delays by China — from Jan. 14-20 — in alerting the public to the growing dangers of the virus set the stage for a pandemic that has upended the lives of millions, sideswiped the global economy and cost nearly 127,000 lives.
— The European Union moved Wednesday to head off a chaotic and potentially disastrous easing of restrictions that are limiting the spread of the coronavirus, warning its 27 nations to move very cautiously as they return to normal life and base their actions on scientific advice. And U.S. President Donald Trump said he's enlisting advisers from nearly all sectors of American commerce, the medical field and elected office to help shape his plans to reopen the economy.
— Videos and online reports claiming that millions of Americans will have to repay the relief checks they receive from the federal government under the $2.2 trillion coronavirus economic recovery bill are not true. The government began issuing the one-time payments this week. In recent days, social media posts have falsely claimed there's one catch to this money — that you'll eventually have to pay it back.
— As countries around the world edge toward ending lockdowns and restarting their economies and societies, citizens are being more closely monitored. The challenge is achieving the tricky balance between limiting the spread of disease and allowing people freedom to move outside their homes.
— A leap in U.S. unemployment has thrown a spotlight on one type of work in high demand during the coronavirus pandemic: gig work delivering groceries, meals and packages. But those jobs also come with the risk of exposure to the coronavirus, which has killed more than 22,000 in the U.S. And most such jobs come with little to no access to benefits like health insurance and paid sick leave.
— The U.S. military is bracing for a monthslong struggle against the coronavirus, looking for ways to maintain a defensive crouch that sustains troops' health without breaking their morale — while still protecting the nation. Defense Secretary Mark Esper acknowledged it's tough to enforce social distancing and other standards with a force of 2.2 million spread out all over the world.
— Efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus may be choking Africa's already-vulnerable food supply. Lockdowns in at least 33 of Africa's 54 countries have blocked farmers from getting food to markets and threatened deliveries of food assistance to rural populations. Many informal markets where millions buy their food are shut.
— 8.7: U.S. retail sales plummeted 8.7 percent in March, an unprecedented decline, as the viral outbreak forced an almost complete lockdown of commerce nationwide.
Huizenga to host telephone town hall Thursday night
U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, will host a telephone town hall discussion Thursday on the coronavirus with residents from across West Michigan. Huizenga will begin the call shortly after 7 p.m. by providing an update on the latest developments related to the coronavirus. He will then take questions from constituents across Michigan's 2nd Congressional District.
Approximately 40,000 West Michigan residents will have the opportunity to participate in the call via telephone. The call will also be streamed live on Huizenga’s website at Huizenga.House.Gov/Live so an even greater number of residents can listen and participate, the congressman said.
Michigan's health departments contacting positive cases and their contacts
LANSING — During the COVID-19 pandemic in Michigan, local health departments and staff from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) are reaching out to Michiganders who have tested positive as well as to the contacts of those individuals. These public health staff are calling to check on health status, provide information about COVID-19 and actions people should be taking, help locate needed services and track the spread of the infection in the community.
“We recognize many people do not like to answer the phone if they don’t recognize the number, but during this time this call could be someone offering you important information regarding your health,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We ask Michiganders to please answer these calls and return voicemails from the local health departments or the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.”
Calls may be from area codes where residents typically do not receive calls from, including the 517 area code. To keep each person’s information private and to provide residents with information they need, it is important for health department staff to speak directly with impacted Michiganders.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel recently issued a reminder to residents to be on alert for scammers spoofing numbers from local health departments. Spoofing allows it to appear as if the caller is dialing from a recognizable number to encourage you to pick up the phone. MDHHS wants residents to be aware of how to determine a scam call from a legitimate call from the health department.
Local health departments and MDHHS will not: offer medication for treatment or prevention of COVID-19; ask for Medicaid or other insurance information for billing purposes; or request personal financial information such as a Social Security number or driver’s license number.
Legitimate questions that will be asked include current health status, symptoms they may be experiencing, individuals they have been in contact with, places they have been in recent days and other health-related questions.
If you are concerned about a call you received from a local health department or MDHHS, contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136. This line is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Help seniors staying home by donating to virtual food drive
LANSING — A virtual food drive organized by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Aging and Adult Services Agency and the Food Bank Council of Michigan is raising money to provide food boxes to senior citizens who are staying home to protect themselves from COVID-19.
MDHHS and the Food Bank Council are asking Michigan residents to make monetary donations on the virtual food drive website to buy food for the project.
One box is filled with 33 food items that provide for 22 well-balanced, nutritious meals. Each box contains breakfast, lunch and dinner recipes for seniors who are food insecure. A donation of $28 pays for an entire box containing food such as chunk white canned chicken, green beans, peanut butter and low-sodium diced tomatoes.
Boxes are distributed from local food banks through area agencies on aging and delivered by volunteers.
“Michigan’s aging adult population is especially vulnerable to COVID-19,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, director of the Aging and Adult Services Aging. “It’s critical that seniors stay home, but they also need healthy food. That’s why the virtual food drive is so important.”
The Michigan National Guard is packing the first 10,000 boxes at Gleaners' Community Food Bank's warehouse in Pontiac. The Food Bank Council is routing the boxes to agencies on aging across the state, but more food is needed to feed seniors.
Seniors who need extra support at this time can now sign up for assistance — including meal delivery, delivery of nonperishable food items and daily wellness-check calls — through the MDHHS coronavirus website, or by contacting their local area agency on aging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.