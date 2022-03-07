Scores and more from the weekend's high school athletics:
Grand Haven
Wrestling: A tough Friday gave way to a solid Saturday for the Buccaneers at the state wrestling finals in Detroit.
A 6-4 winning decision in the third round for senior Aidan Pike at 119 lbs. was enough for an all-state finish – he dropped bouts to wrestlers from Grand Blanc and Temperance Bedford to take home eighth place overall. It came after a second-round pin of Milford's Kamia Fielder-Pierce.
The inaugural girls events also yielded a pair of all-staters, as senior Lynsey Light recovered from a second-round loss to take sixth place. She won two matches in the elimination bracket, and lost a pair of matches in the final rounds.
Freshman Izzy Wisenbaugh also notched a sixth-place finish at 190 lbs. – she received a bye after her first-round loss, but won a decision and a pin in the next two rounds before two losses.
Pike's victories on Friday also pushed him over 100 wins for his career, joining fellow senior Dayne Arnett as the lone Bucs to hit the century mark this season.
Bowling: Senior Austin Breuker was the lone Buccaneer at Saturday's individual state finals in Allen Park – an off day meant he was 51st out of 60 qualifiers and missed out on the elimination bracket.
Fruitport
Wrestling: Both Coopers went 1-2 at the Division 2 state finals on Friday, with Nash at 140 lbs. and Roan at 119 lbs.
Bowling: Brynna Hanson and Raegan Dykstra completed their junior seasons at Saturday's Division 2 state finals – Hanson had a high game of 196 on her way to a 31st place finish, 80 pins away from the top 16.
Dykstra finished with a high game of 189 and was six places back of her teammate in 37th.
Muskegon Community College
Wrestling: Grand Haven graduate Bronsen Jewell took seventh place at 184 lbs. at the weekend's NJCAA national championships in Iowa, avenging a loss from the district finals and earning All-American honors in the process.
