Scores and more from the Labor Day weekend:
Grand Haven
Volleyball: Hosting their annual End of Summer Bash, the Buccaneers worked out some knots and found success on Friday, going 5-0 to win the tournament they hosted.
Grand Haven had victories against McBain Northern Michigan Christian, who was ranked second in Division 3 entering the weekend, as well as Division 4-ranked Leland and Fruitport, who the Bucs beat in the semifinals.
“We were just really consistent all across the board,” coach Aaron Smaka said. “This last week, we completely shuffled some things up, Kam Burbridge and Melina Teunis spent more time outside, we moved them and put them in positions they weren’t used to.”
Izzy Whittaker was one of five players in double digits for kills over the weekend, finishing with 40 – Burbridge had 28 and Eden Smith finished with 23. Leah Montgomery had 77 assists out of the team’s total of 104, while Kaitlyn Wilkie had nine aces and Taylor Smaka added seven to go with 55 digs.
The Bucs head to Fruitport on Saturday for another tournament.
The Trojans were 2-2 on the day, beating Livonia Churchill and Grand Rapids Catholic Central in pool play before losing to McBain.
Sadie Haase led the way with 35 kills, while Grace Olson and Hope Straley added 15 and 10 apiece. Kayla Kolberg had a team-high 62 digs.
Boys soccer: Up north in Traverse City, the Bucs made kept their unbeaten start to the season rolling with victories over TC West and Midland Dow.
In Friday’s contest against West, Cade LaRose opened the scoring with a penalty kick before Logan Petrus set up Andrew Raven to finish off a 2-0 victory.
Against Dow, the Bucs turned on the style to win 3-0 and clinch victory in the tournament.
Petrus assisted Blake Jarmosco for the opening goal before finding LaRose to double the lead. Raven finished the scoring thanks to a pass from Jaxon Olsen.
The Bucs travel to Rockford on Tuesday night.
