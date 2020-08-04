Right or wrong, the MHSAA is aiming to provide athletic competition for its high schools this fall.
In Michigan, new COVID-19 cases hover around 700 a day, but deaths related to the virus have slowed down considerably. With school openings right around the corner, the MHSAA has introduced a handful of different guidelines throughout the summer.
""
Now, with practices in a handful of fall sports set to begin next Monday, Aug. 10, students and coaches have spent the last month figuring out what works best as they wait in a limbo of sorts. For some sports, schedules are still being reworked and new information is changing operations day-to-day.
""
Some sports will have a model of sorts to plan for after summer workouts opened up in early July. For sports that are socially-distanced by nature, it'll be largely the same once the pre-season and school year hits.
""
New restrictions from the MHSAA's latest update on July 29 set maximums for the number of athletes at school contests, meaning significant changes for a handful of different fall sports.
Outside of football, which will have a maximum of two teams at one site, soccer, swim and dive, tennis and volleyball will all have a maximum of four teams at one location – this could cause headaches for school officials, as a school's varsity is considered one team and a junior varsity team another.
On some nights of soccer or volleyball action, three different levels of a school's teams usually play each other at one school's field.
""
Coaches from area schools expect the number of students playing a sport this fall to remain largely the same. Summer travel leagues for baseball and basketball still ran in adjusted formats, while weekend camps for volleyball players were still held with changed schedules.
With Grand Haven and Spring Lake prepared to offer both in-person and remote learning options, the social aspect of school sports may be what keeps students willing to participate amid a global pandemic.
""
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.