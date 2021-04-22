The West Michigan Whitecaps released a limited number of single game tickets for May and June on Wednesday.
The Whitecaps will play 24 home games over the course of May and June. Multi-game ticket plan holders have been given priority when determining available seats. Now, individual game tickets can be sold. The number will be very limited. Depending on game date, anywhere from a couple of hundred to a few hundred will be available.
“The demand for Whitecaps tickets has been growing especially since Major League Baseball started,” Whitecaps vice president of sales Dan Morrison said. “We know West Michigan is ready for Whitecaps baseball. We’re grateful we have a few seats to offer for the first couple months of the summer and have no doubt they will be gone quickly.”
The Tigers’ high-A affiliate will host 60 games this season, down from the usual number of 70, and team officials said about 2,500 tickets were sold in the first hour and a half of sales on Wednesday.
Spring Lake’s varsity baseball team will travel to LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park for a game against Sparta at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 26.
Tickets for May 11’s Opening Night matchup with the Great Lakes Loons were still available as of Thursday afternoon. Online ticket purchases can be made at whitecapsbaseball.com.
